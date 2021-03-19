Goa: India’s first sex toy shop forced to bring down the shutters, Calangute Sarpanch says 'we don’t want to allow such activities'

India's first sex toy shop, Kama Gizmos, which opened last month on the occasion of Valentine's Day, has been forced to down its shutters.
According to a report by The Indian Express, the Calangute panchayat has raised objections against the sex toy shop saying that they had received complaints from the locals. They have also claimed that the sexual wellness store was operating without a proper license.
While speaking to the news portal, Calangute Sarpanch Dinesh Simepuruskar said, "They were selling sex-related things and we had received complaints from both men and women about it. People had also posted on social media and WhatsApp about the shop."
"We don’t want to allow such activities," he added.
Kama Gizmos which made headlines for being the first ever offline sex toy shop in India, was reportedly a joint venture between Gizmoswala and KamaKart.
A spokesperson from the sexual wellness store has clarified that they 'display no nudity in the store and there is no obscenity' and said that the issue runs 'deeper'.
They're currently working on issues regarding the shop's license and are hopeful of reopening the shop in a month, the authorities told The Indian Express.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)