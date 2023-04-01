Goa: ﻿Government to penalise lethargic babus for delay in timely services | File Photo

The State government is likely to amend The Goa (Right to Citizens to Time-Bound Delivery of Public Services) Act, 2013 which will impose a fine on government officers for failing to deliver service within the prescribed time frame.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Friday, assured the House to table the amendment in the ensuing monsoon session of the assembly. His assurance came after Quepem legislator Altone D’Costa moved a private members resolution recommending a provision to ensure guaranteed delivery of public services and accountability within the specified time limit to all citizens.

"Shortage of data entry staff hindering smooth functioning," says legislator

“We need guaranteed delivery of services because several citizens have been facing hardship despite the Act in place. It takes months to get online certificates. The government should ensure accountability and prompt remedy for denial of services,” the MLA demanded during the discussion which was supported by the united Opposition.

The legislator also sought to appoint data entry staff, as their shortage was also hindering smooth functioning. Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar was among others raising serious concern over delayed online delivery of public service.

Claiming that the government has tightened the rules in the last 7-8 months, CM assured to table the amendment after which the resolution was withdrawn upon voting.

