 Goa Forward Party Leader Vijai Sardesai Slams State Govt Over 'Cash-For-Jobs' Scandals, Criticizes Public Land Mismanagement
Goa Forward Party Leader Vijai Sardesai Slams State Govt Over 'Cash-For-Jobs' Scandals, Criticizes Public Land Mismanagement

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai has condemned the government's recruitment practices, citing ongoing "cash-for-jobs" scandals. He asserted, "It's clear that the Goa government has turned its back on the youth of Goa."

Sardesai Criticises Govt's Management Of Public Land

Sardesai also criticized the government's management of public land, highlighting the case of Zuari Agrochemicals. He noted that over 50 lakh square metres of land was allocated to generate employment for local youth. However, he accused the government of allowing this land to be subdivided and converted from industrial to residential use, facilitating sales to wealthy individuals for as much as ₹1,19,000 per square metre—far above the original rate of 25 paise per square metre.

