 Goa Medical College & Hospital To Offer 200 MBBS Seats For Academic Year 2024-25
This expansion marks a significant step towards enhancing the capacity of the state-run institution and allowing more students to pursue their aspirations of becoming skilled medical professionals, noted state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Panaji: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved an increase in MBBS seats to 200 at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for the academic year 2024-25, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

The GMCH, the largest government hospital in the coastal state, earlier had approval for 150 seats for its MBBS course.

In a media statement here, Rane said the increase in number of MBBS seats from 150 to 200 at the GMCH was a major milestone in its journey of providing quality medical education and healthcare services.

Statement Of Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane

"For the academic year 2024-2025, we have received the Letter of Permission from the National Medical Commission, approving an increase in our MBBS seats to 200," he said.

This expansion marks a significant step towards enhancing the capacity of the state-run institution and allowing more students to pursue their aspirations of becoming skilled medical professionals, noted the minister.

Rane informed that approval has also been granted to increase seats in several postgraduate MD/MS courses.

The seats for MD (radiodiagnosis) has been increased from six to seven, MS (general surgery) from six to 15, MS (obstetrics and gynaecology) from six to eight, MD (pharmacology) from four to six and MD (paediatrics) from seven to ten, he added.

The increase in seat capacity reflects the government's commitment to fostering medical excellence and addressing the growing healthcare needs in the region and beyond, Rane emphasised.

"The Goa Medical College remains dedicated to nurturing the next generation of medical professionals while providing cutting-edge medical education," he added.

