Goa Fire Tragedy: Who Is Saurabh Luthra? Founder Of Arpora's Birch Nightclub Now Under Police Scanner After Fire Killed 25 | X

Goa: A police probe into the devastating fire at Birch by Romeo Lane in North Goa, which has now claimed 25 lives, has brought renewed attention to the nightclub’s founder, Saurabh Luthra.



The establishment’s management is facing questions over safety compliance after the blaze tore through the multi-storey structure during a crowded event.



Police have arrested the nightclub’s manager, while the owner is said to be untraceable. Authorities are examining whether regulatory lapses contributed to the fire, which broke out shortly after midnight and spread rapidly through the building. More than 100 people were inside when the incident took place, according to reports.

Who is the founder of Birch by Romeo Lane?



According to the nightclub’s website, Saurabh Luthra is a gold medallist engineer turned restaurateur whose brand has expanded across India and overseas. The website states that his Romeo Lane outlets are present or coming up in 22 cities and four countries. It also highlights his focus on public relations and the drinks offered at his venues, along with mentions of industry awards and a feature in Forbes India.



Luthra is a B.Tech graduate from Saurashtra University and previously worked as a Business Development Manager for foreign clients. He entered the food and beverage sector in 2016 with the launch of Romeo Lane in New Delhi. His LinkedIn profile lists him as Chairman of Birch and Chairman of Mama’s Buoi.

Who is under investigation after the nightclub fire?



Police have taken the club’s manager into custody and named two managers in the First Information Report. A security guard, Sanjay Kumar Gupta, said the fire began between 11 pm and midnight as the venue prepared for a DJ and dancer. He said more than 100 people were on the dance floor when the blaze erupted.



Authorities said the fire was triggered by a cylinder blast, according to PTI. Goa’s Director General of Police told ANI that emergency services were alerted at 12:04 am and that all bodies were recovered once the fire was brought under control.



Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated that most victims were kitchen staff, including three women, along with several tourists. He said preliminary reports indicated violations of fire safety norms and that action would be taken against both the management and officials who cleared the club to operate.



President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on X, with the Prime Minister noting that the state government was providing assistance to those affected.