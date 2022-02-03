Goa elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal urges BJP and Congress workers to vote for AAP, says ignore your party this time

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged workers of the rival political parties not to leave their parties but to vote for the AAP for "the sake of their children".

"Workers of BJP, Congress & other parties need not leave their parties and join AAP. But I have a request: vote for broom (AAP symbol) in this Assembly election for the sake of the future of your children and Goa. Please ignore your party this time," Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference in Goa.

Ahead of the Goa Assembly election, Arvind Kejriwal said that every citizen would get the "benefit of Rs 10 lakh" over the next five years if his party is voted to power in the state.

"Every person will get the benefit of Rs 10 lakh in the next five years if Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power," said Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP is contesting 39 out of the 40 state Assembly seats which go to polls on February 14.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 12:28 PM IST