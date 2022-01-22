Goa Assembly Polls: Trinamool Congress releases list of 30 star campaigners including Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Saturday released its star campaigners list for Goa.

According to the list both Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee will visit Goa and will campaign for the Assembly polls scheduled on February 14.

A total of 30 people including party’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, Bengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary, MP Sushmita Dev, Babul Supriyo, Prasun Banerjee will be campaigning for TMC in Goa.

It is pertinent to mention that BJP who is aiming to make a comeback in 2022 Goa elections, TMC is leaving no stones unturned to make electoral debut in Goa.

According to BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh, TMC is ‘mere spectators’ in Goa.

“Just to make hype the TMC is trying to make inroads in Goa. The BJP will come back with a thumping majority. TMC is mere spectators in Goa and doesn’t have any supporters in Goa,” claimed Ghosh.

Meanwhile, TMC complained to the Election Commission on Saturday evening about the alleged harassment by a ‘flying squad’ that vandalized flex boards and banners at the party office in Panaji.

According to the complaint letter the TMC alleged that policemen had accompanied the team as they arrived at the party office.

