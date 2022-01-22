West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at thermocol factory in Howrah's Rajapur area; see pics

A massive fire broke out in a thermocol factory in the Rajapur area of Domjur police station in West Bengal's Howrah.
Reportedly, three fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire and take control of the situation.
Rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited.
(this is a developing story)
Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 04:04 PM IST
