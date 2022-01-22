e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 10,050
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 04:04 PM IST

West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at thermocol factory in Howrah's Rajapur area; see pics

Reportedly, three fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire and take control of the situation.
FPJ Web Desk
Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Advertisement

A massive fire broke out in a thermocol factory in the Rajapur area of Domjur police station in West Bengal's Howrah.

Reportedly, three fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire and take control of the situation.

Advertisement

Rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited.

(this is a developing story)

ALSO READ

J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Shopian district; one militant... J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Shopian district; one militant...
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 04:04 PM IST
Advertisement