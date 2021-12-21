Goa Assembly Polls 2022: BJP's Carlos Almeida resigns as MLA and from primary membership of party

Ahead of the the Goa Assembly Polls, state BJP leader Carlos Almeida on Tuesday resigned as an MLA and from the primary membership of the party. The MLA submitted his resignation to Secretary of the Assembly, Namrata Ulman.

Carlos Almeida is the second Bharatiya Janata Party MLA to submit his resignation ahead of the polls.

BJP MLA from Vasco Da Gama, Almeida said he had been asked to work in the assembly constituency led by Daji Salkar, against whom he had filed a fraud case.

Before Almeida, Luisinho Falerio, Ravi Naik, Alexo Reginaldo Lorenko (all from Congress), Jayesh Salgaonkar (Goa Forward Party), Rohan Khunte (Independent) and Alina Saldanha (BJP) resigned from the 40-member House.

Goa BJP's Carlos Almeida resigns as an MLA and from the primary membership of the party; submits his resignation to Secretary of the Assembly, Namrata Ulman pic.twitter.com/8JH3dPZlQs — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 06:32 PM IST