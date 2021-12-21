e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 06:32 PM IST

Goa Assembly Polls 2022: BJP's Carlos Almeida resigns as MLA and from primary membership of party

FPJ Web Desk
Carlos Almedia submitting his resignation to Secretary of the Assembly, Namrata Ulman | ANI

Ahead of the the Goa Assembly Polls, state BJP leader Carlos Almeida on Tuesday resigned as an MLA and from the primary membership of the party. The MLA submitted his resignation to Secretary of the Assembly, Namrata Ulman.

Carlos Almeida is the second Bharatiya Janata Party MLA to submit his resignation ahead of the polls.

BJP MLA from Vasco Da Gama, Almeida said he had been asked to work in the assembly constituency led by Daji Salkar, against whom he had filed a fraud case.

Before Almeida, Luisinho Falerio, Ravi Naik, Alexo Reginaldo Lorenko (all from Congress), Jayesh Salgaonkar (Goa Forward Party), Rohan Khunte (Independent) and Alina Saldanha (BJP) resigned from the 40-member House.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 06:32 PM IST
