Go to North Korea if you don't want to live in divisive democracy: Meghalaya Gov after CAB

The Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Friday stoked controversy by asking those who do not want "divisive democracy" to go to North Korea.

A democracy is NECESSARILY DIVISIVE. If you do not want it go to North Korea," Roy tweeted during the day.

The Governor was apparently backing the new Citizenship Act.

"Two things should never be lost sight of in the present atmosphere of controversy.

1. The country was once divided in the name of religion.

