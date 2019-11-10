‘Go build a school in Bangladesh’: Twitter slams Taslima Nasreen’s take on Ayodhya verdict

A host of Twitterati took umbrage to Bangaldeshi author-in-exile Taslima Nasreen’s statement asking for a ‘science school to be built in Ayodhya’.

Nasreen, who’s in exile from her native Bangladesh and currently stays in India wrote: “If I were a judge, I would have given Ayodhya's 2.77 acres of land to govt in order to build a modern science school where students would study free. And I would also have given 5 acres of land to govt in order to build a modern hospital where patients will get free treatment.”