'Give country solution, not hollow speeches': Rahul Gandhi slams govt on COVID-19 situation

Continuing his attack on the Centre over handling of COVID-19 situation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the crisis in the country is not just due to coronavirus but also because of the anti-people policies of the central government. The Congress leader also called for a solution instead of hollow speeches.
"I am quarantined at home and sad news is constantly coming in. The crisis in India is not just due to Corona, but due to the anti-people policies of the central government. Don't give false celebrations and hollow speeches, give the country a solution," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
The Congress has been attacking the government over its management of the COVID-19 situation in the country.
On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi compared the central government's vaccine strategy with demonetisation, which according to him, helped industrialists flourish and made common people suffer.
"The central government's vaccine strategy is no less than the demonetisation. The common people will stand in queues, will suffer loss of wealth, health and life and in the end only a few big industrialists will benefit," Rahul Gandhi had tweeted.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week. He had mild symptoms and has quarantined at home.
