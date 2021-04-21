'Not less than demonetisation': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over vaccine strategy

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Centre for showing insensitivity towards people during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that when people are screaming for shortages of medical oxygen, medicines and hospital beds, the central leaders are seen laughing during election rallies.

"Even today they're busy with campaigning. They are laughing from the stages (at rallies). People are crying, screaming for help, seeking oxygen, beds, medicines, and you're going to huge rallies and laughing! How can you?" the Congress leader told ANI in an interview.

India, currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported nearly 3 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours - the highest since the pandemic broke out last year.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases and 2,023 deaths were reported, taking the total cases to 1,56,16,130, including 21,57,538 active cases. While the death toll increased to 1,82,553 with a record 2,023 daily fatalities. As many as 1,32,76,039 recoveries have been reported so far.