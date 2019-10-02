Giriraj Singh targets Nitish Kumar for Bihar floods

Patna:, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday targeted Bihar government for poor handling of floods due to heavy rains in the state. He was speaking at a press conference in his parliamentary constituency, Begusarai. Singh directly blamed Nitish Kumar-led NDA government and its callous attitude for the worst waterlogging in Patna and floods in the state.

Senior BJP leader said that floods provide an opportunity for administration to loot in the name of relief. They get excuse for boat scam.

"In Patna, people are suffering due to the fault of the state government and the administration. There is a loot in the name of relief in floods affected areas", Singh said.

Singh, known for his blunt comments, also questioned Begusarai district administration for the purchase of boats and asked where are 300 boats that were purchased. only 20 are fit to be deployed in water, he added.