Giriraj Singh should have courage to ask PM Modi about jobs: Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said Union Minister Giriraj Singh should have the "courage" to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi about jobs and a special package to the state. This comes after a war of words broke out between the two after Singh tweeted a video clip of the RJD leader's poll promise of 10 lakh jobs.

Yadav said, "An edited video was run, we gave a reply to it. Giriraj Singh should've courage to ask PM Modi about jobs & special package they promised to the state. BJP is a party of liars, throughout they keep sitting in front of the media, what work do they do?"

Singh has been tweeting furiously ever since the upheaval in his home state left his party stripped of power.

In the video clip, Yadav can be heard saying, "I had made the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs upon becoming the CM. Currently, I am the deputy CM".

Yadav, who is himself very prolific on the micro-blogging site, replied by posting a longer clip of the same interview with some acidic remarks aimed at the Begusarai MP.

The Bihar deputy chief minister has asserted that the newly formed government in the state will "deliver" on the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs that he had made while spearheading the RJD's campaign during the assembly elections in 2020.

In the clip, the words spoken by Yadav quoted above are followed by "but I have discussed the matter with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who has taken it very seriously. We will deliver on the promise of job creation. Let us first win the trust vote".

In a below the belt reference to the Union minister's physical appearance, Yadav also wrote on Twitter that "Don't be so shameless. No one becomes knowledgeable just by keeping a one-foot-long braid".

Singh hit back: "Top leaders of the secular government of Bihar have started attacking symbols of Hindu religion".

In his response to Singh, Yadav said the BJP could not save face in Bihar because of its "cheap tactics".

"BJP has suffered on account of your chirkut (petty) acts and sadak chhap (cheap) public statements", the RJD leader said.

The Union minister hit back by saying that the "son of a fodder thief" cannot become a saint.

Meanwhile, Yadav, who is in the national capital for the first time after taking the oath of office, held meetings with Opposition leaders today.

Yadav's visit to Delhi holds significance as RJP supremo Lalu Prasad is here and the finalisation of names of ministers is set to be high on the agenda during discussions between the two.

The cabinet, which at present comprises only Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Yadav as his deputy, is due for expansion early next week.

(With PTI inputs)