GHMC polls: Asaduddin Owaisi speaks Muhammad Ali Jinnah's language, says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday launched a scathing attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, which are scheduled to be held on December 1.

Surya alleged that Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi have not allowed any development in old Hyderabad. The only thing they allowed is Rohingya Muslims, the Bangalore South MP said. Surya further said that voting for Owaisi is the same as voting against India.

"Laughable that Akabaruddin & Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They haven't allowed development in old Hyderabad, the only thing they allowed is Rohingya Muslims. Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India & everything that India stands for," Surya said.

Tejasvi Surya added that Asaduddin Owaisi is speaking the same language as the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah. "He (Asaduddin Owaisi) speaks the language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism which Mohd Ali Jinnah was also speaking," he said.