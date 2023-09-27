Video: Tractor Rams Into Bikes, Crowd Dancing In Ganesh Visarjan Procession In Ghaziabad, Devotees Thrash Driver

Ghaziabad: In an incident that could have gone out of control and led to a bigger conflict, a tractor driver ploughed into the bikes and came dangerously close to a crowd dancing to DJ music during Ganesh idol immersion programme in Muradnagar town of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The incident is said to have taken place on the evening of Tuesday (September 26) and a video of the incident is making rounds on social media.

A video of the entire incident shows how people were dancing to the famous song "Deva Shri Ganesha" from the 2012 film Agnipath. The youth were dancing to the loud music at the corner of the road. However, just then, a tractor came from behind, crushing two motorbikes under its front tyre.

As soon as people realised what had happened and the tractor also stopped with the two motorbikes stuck under its front tyre, the tractor driver stopped the vehicle. However, just then, the people on the road and those dancing, came running to the driver and thrashed him.

A video of the incident shows how the people beat up the driver black and blue who had collided the tractor into the motorcycles. The crowd showed no mercy as the driver was thrashed even as the music kept playing in the background.

As a matter of fact, traffic on the Muradnagar route in Ghaziabad has been diverted and entry of heavy vehicle is banned for the last 4 days of Ganesh Chaturthi for Ganesh idol immersion or visarjan.

