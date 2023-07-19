Ghaziabad Shocker: Car With BJP Sticker Runs Over Man Sitting On Road, Drags Him Underneath; Horrifying Video Surfaces |

Ghaziabad News: A horrifying video surfaced on the internet from the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh which shows a display of sheer brutality and cruelty by a human being on another which eventually claimed the latter's life. The video shows harrowing footage of a man recklessly running his car over another man seated in the middle of the road in Ghaziabad.

According to local reports, the incident took place near the bridge of RDC Rajnagar in Kavinagar police station area at 12.30 am on Tuesday night. The incident was reportedly captured on a youth's mobile who was passing by at the time of the incident in another car.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Video Shows Harrowing Visuals

In the video of the deadly incident, a man was seen sitting in the middle of the road. During this, a white coloured car was coming from behind him which then ran over that person. The poor person came under the car as soon as the collision took place. Even then the car driver did not stop and dragged him away. It isn't immediately known whether the accused tried to mow the victim down before making another attempt to kill him under the wheels.

As soon as the car ran over the person, the boys who recorded the incident raised an alarm and then stopped the car of the accused. Two youths got down from the car immediately to save the man under the car. Unfortunately, by then the person trapped under the car had died due t othe greivous injuries inflicted upon him by the driver of the car.

It appears that the car owner was drunk and also may have tried to escape after the accident. However, there were some people on the road who may have prevented him from fleeing from the spot.

However, the identity of the deceased was not confirmed until now.

Accused's Car Had 'BJP MLA Representative' Sticker

Another important detail of the accident is that the car involved in the crash had a sticker with BJP symbol and words saying 'BJP MLA Representative.' However, even the identity of the driver was not known until now. He was captured by the youths who stopped him, as seen in the video.

(This is a developing story. More details are being sought and will be updated)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)