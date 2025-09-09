 Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Centre For Hosting Israeli Minister Smotrich Amid Gaza Conflict
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Centre For Hosting Israeli Minister Smotrich Amid Gaza Conflict

In a post on 'X', the CM described Smotrich as a far-right extremist and a chief architect of Israel's "brutal occupation and expansionist agenda." "At a time when a genocide is unfolding in Gaza, entering into agreements with representatives of the Netanyahu regime is nothing short of a betrayal of India's historic solidarity with Palestine," he said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | File Photo

Thiruvanthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday strongly condemned the central government for hosting the ongoing visit of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

In a post on 'X', the CM described Smotrich as a far-right extremist and a chief architect of Israel's "brutal occupation and expansionist agenda." "At a time when a genocide is unfolding in Gaza, entering into agreements with representatives of the Netanyahu regime is nothing short of a betrayal of India's historic solidarity with Palestine," he said.

It is deplorable to maintain military, security, and economic ties with Israel while the path to a just and lasting peace for Palestine remains unpursued, the Left veteran added.

Smotrich is on a three-day visit to India from September 8 to 10.

article-image

He met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday and signed a bilateral investment agreement with the aim of promoting and protecting investments in each other's countries.

