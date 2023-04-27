Ghaziabad Crime: Employee, 3 others loot ₹30 lakh from electronic showroom at gunpoint; all arested, CCTV footage surfaces (WATCH)

Ghaziabad: Employee who hatched plan to loot showroom arrested along with 3 others; Rs 23 lakh booty recovered; (watch) | Twitter video screengrab

Ghaziabad police have arrested four miscreants who looted Rs 30 lakh at gunpoint from a cashier who was counting cash after closing a showroom in Ghukna area of Ghaziabad.

The CCTV camera in the showroom had captured the crime wherein the bike-borne assailants can be seen looting the cash from at the electronic showroom in Thana Sihani Gate area. The incident had occurred on April 23.

Commissionerate Ghaziabad Police said Rs 23 lakh looted by these men were also recovered from their possession on the night of April 26. One of the miscreant was the mastermind behind the plan who worked at the showroom and knew the whereabouts of everything in there.

In the video that went viral, two armed masked men, one of whom is wearing a helmet, can be seen pointing guns at an old man. The other miscreant come in with a young man forcing him to go to the other side of the table while the old man (the cashier) takes out cash from the vault and hands them over to the man in helmet. The man puts all the looted cash inside his backpack.

watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ganja, pistols, cash recovered

The police got a tip regrading three accused being spotted near Ram Chameli Chaddha school crossing. The police raided the place and arrested the miscreants and found Rs 23 lakh cash, 4 kgs Ganja and 2 pistols. They had planned the loot since the past 2 months. These men were planning to buy Ganja from the loot money and then sell it.

As per the police, these men had tried looting the shop one night before i.e on April 22 but had failed due to some problem with the lock of the showroom. The police said that the plan was hatched by an employee of the showroom who had involved two people and one other person who was the elder brother of one of the miscreants.