'Get Ready, Hydrogen Bomb Is Coming': Rahul Gandhi At Voter Adhikar Yatra In Mahadevapura - VIDEO

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday created a political firestorm by asking BJP that it should get ready as he was bringing a hydrogen bomb to expose how it was indulging in the ‘vote chori’ for winning elections.

Addressing a gathering of people at Dak Bungalow roundabout in the state capital to mark the conclusion of his Voter Adhikar Yatra, Rahul said that he had shown hydrogen bomb by revealing how the vote theft was committed in Mahadevapura assembly constituency under Bangalore Lok Sabha constituency in the last 2024 election but now he would bring hydrogen bomb.

“Get ready, a hydrogen bomb is coming. Be prepared. Your truth of vote theft will be exposed before the entire country. I am giving you guarantee (to the people), Modi Ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) will not be able to show his face,” he remarked amid presence of top senior INDIA leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“BJP is not only stealing votes, but through it, it will also steal your rights, reservation, employment, education, democracy, and future of the youth”, he remarked.

Kharge cautioned people of Bihar against the alleged vote theft attempt of Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, contending that otherwise they would be doomed. He said that Modi had time to visit various countries but no time for visiting Manipur. He would sometimes meet US president Donald Trump, sometimes would spend time on a swing with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also claimed that BJP and RSS would dump Bihar chief minister and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar after the Bihar polls.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Nitish government was copying his programmes and policies, calling it a ‘copycat’ government.

“Whether you want a duplicate CM or original CM?,” he asked, once again ‘declaring’ himself as the CM face of the INDIA bloc.