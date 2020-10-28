'General Dyer': Tejashwi attacks Nitish govt over Munger incident, demands HC-monitored probe

RJD chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday attacked the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the incident in which one person was killed in firing and stone-pelting during goddess Durga idol immersion in Munger.

Two dozen people, including security personnel, were injured in the clash between cops and revellers on Monday night, a day before the first phase of polling in the district and some other parts of the state.

"We condemn firing by police in Munger, in which 1 person was killed. This double-engine govt definitely had a role in it. We want to ask Dy CM Sushil Modi, who gave permission to become General Dyer?" Tejashwi asked a joint press conference of 'Mahagathbandhan' leaders in Patna.

The Leader of Opposition also demanded a High Court-monitored probe into the incident.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack the state government over the "massacre".

"The Prime Minister is coming to Bihar today. If PM has little conscience, he should sack Bihar government," Surjewala said.