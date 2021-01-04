'General Dyer': AAP's Raghav Chadha slams Khattar as Haryana Police uses tear gas shells against farmers march

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Monday slammed Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar, equating him with British General Dyer, for allowing to fire upon farmers and using tear gas against them.

His statement came as videos of police using tear gas shells against farmer group marching to Delhi went viral on Sunday.

"Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar sahab like General Dyer is allowing to fire upon farmers and using tear gas against them. Are the country's farmers our enemies? Are they Army personnel of China or Pakistan? It's shameful," Chadha said.