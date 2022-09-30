Gen Anil Chauhan assumes charge as India's second Chief of Defence Staff, 'Will try to fulfill expectations from the three defence forces' | PTI

General Anil Chauhan on Friday became India's new Chief of Defence Staff. Chauhan, as he assumed charge, over nine months after the death of former CDS, General Bipin Rawat, said "I will try to fulfill the expectations from the three defence forces."

The new CDS said, "I’m proud to be assuming the responsibility of the highest rank in the Indian Armed Forces. I will try to fulfill the expectations from the three defence forces as the Chief of Defence Staff. We will tackle all challenges and difficulties together."

He received the Guard of Honour at the South Block in the national capital and visited the National War Memorial with his father, Surendra Singh Chauhan.

The 61-year-old, a celebrated Army officer, will also serve as Secretary in the Department of Military Affairs.

On Wednesday, Chauhan was appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), after the post fell vacant after the death of Gen Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash. Lt Gen Chauhan (retd) is from the 11 Gorkha Rifles, the same regiment of Gen Rawat.

The newly-appointed CDS was also the Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Army during the Balakot air strikes in the year 2019 when Indian airplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp located deep inside Pakistan in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

He is set to assume the rank of the four-star General once he takes charge as India's second CDS and will be the first retired three-star officer to return to service in four-star rank.

Post his retirement in May last year as the Eastern Army Commander, Gen Chauhan has been serving as the military adviser in the National Security Council Secretariat led by NSA Ajit Doval. In a career spanning nearly four decades, Lt Gen Chauhan (retd) held several command, staff, and instrumental appointments. He also had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir, and northeast India.