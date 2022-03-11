Geetanjali Shree's 'Tomb of Sand' first Hindi novel nominated for International Booker Prize

Author Geetanjali Shree's novel ‘Tomb of Sand' is among 13 books from across the world longlisted for the International Booker Prize, the first Hindi language work of fiction to make the cut. Shree's book, translated into English by Daisy Rockwell and described by the judges as “loud and irresistible”, will compete for the GBP 50,000 prize, which is split evenly between the author and translator.

"The constantly shifting perspectives and timeframes of Geetanjali Shree's inventive, energetic ‘Tomb of Sand' lead us into every cranny of an 80-year-old woman's life and surprising past,” the judges said of the Hindi novel. Uttar Pradesh born, Shree is an author of three novels and several story collections; her work has been translated into English, French, German, Serbian, and Korean.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 08:56 AM IST