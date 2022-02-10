Gautam Adani's son Karan meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Here's all you need to know

Kolkata: Two months after industrialist Gautam Adani met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss the probable scope for investments in the state, his son Karan Adani met Mamata at state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday.

According to Nabanna sources, Karan, who is the CEO of Adani ports, held discussions on constructing the proposed deep seaport at Tajpur.

The Nabbanna sources also confirmed that the state government had floated a notice seeking tenders for Tajpur seaport and the last date of submission of tenders is on February 15.

“So far 10 companies have shown interest in constructing the deep seaport in Tajpur. Apart from Tajpur seaport talks on probable investment at Deocha Pachami coal mine was also held between Adani and the Chief Minister,” said the Nabanna sources.

It can be recalled that after forming the state government for the third time, the Chief Minister has repeatedly said that her main focus is now on industrialization.

In the meeting with Gautam Adani, Mamata had spoken about probable scope of investment in the state and also invited him to the Bengal Global Business Summit scheduled in April this year.

After meeting Adani in December, Mamata claimed that Adani had shown interest in investing in this state.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 09:59 PM IST