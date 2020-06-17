Galwan Valley face-off: 26-year-old soldier who died in line of duty was only earning member in his family

At least twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. A 26-year-old Indian Army soldier, Rajesh Orang, also martyred in the violent clash in Ladakh and was the only earning member in his family and was due to return home in May.

Rajesh was among the 20 Indian Army personnel killed in the fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

According to report by India Today, Rajesh Orang, a resident of Birbhum in West Bengal, had been working with the Indian Army for 6 years. He was a posted at the 16 Bihar Regiment. Oldest of three siblings, Rajesh Orang, joined the Army in 2015.