Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu, say they are in deep shock by the unexpected loss

Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who lost his life in the violent face-off with Chinese soldiers in Galwan valley area, are shocked by the unexpected loss.

Upender and Manjula, the parents told news channel NDTV that they spoke to him on Sunday, a day before he was killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. Santosh Babu told his parents that he was concerned about the border tension but he said it could not be discussed as it was a sensitive subject, reported NDTV. He also told his parents not to worry and the the situation on the ground is not like it is being made out in the media.

Colonel Santosh Babu's parents said they had first been in disbelief but later accepted the truth after being informed by higher authorities about the face-off.