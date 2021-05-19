Gadkari does volte face, says unaware of govt's efforts on vax production

New Delhi: A day after he suggested that more pharma companies should be allowed to manufacture the Covid-19 vaccine, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari clarified that he was unaware of a speech made by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya that explained government's efforts to ramp up vaccine production.

Gadkari, in his series of tweet, said after his remark at the conference, Mandaviya informed him about 12 different plants and companies which have been facilitated by the Centre for vaccine manufacturing.

"Yesterday while participating at the conference organised by Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, I had made a suggestion to ramp up vaccine production. I was unaware that before my speech Minister for Chemical and Fertilizers @mansukhmandviya had explained government's efforts to ramp up vaccine production," Gadkari tweeted.

"After the conference, he also informed me that, GoI is already facilitating vaccine manufacturing by 12 different plants/companies and rapid ramp-up of production is expected in near future as a result of these efforts," he said in his tweet.

He further tweeted, "I was unaware that his ministry has started these efforts before I had given suggestions yesterday. I am glad and congratulate him and his team for this timely intervention in the right direction. I feel important to put this on record." Earlier, while addressing a meeting via video conferencing, Gadkari said that more pharma companies should be allowed to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine in the country during the pandemic to scale up production. "If the demand for the vaccine is more than the supply, it creates the problem. So, instead of one company, let 10 more companies be given the license to manufacture the vaccine," the Union Minister said on Tuesday. "There are 2-3 laboratories in every state. They should be given the formula to produce the COVID-19 vaccines. They can give royalty," Gadkari said.