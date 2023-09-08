G20 Summit In Delhi: PM Modi To Hold Over 15 Bilateral Meetings With World Leaders, Check Names Of Leaders & Countries

PM Narendra Modi at the recently concluded ASEAN-India Summit | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders at the G20 Summit in Delhi. On September 8, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Mauritius, Bangladesh and USA. On 9th September, day one of the summit, in addition to the G20 meetings, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy. On September 10, PM Modi will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will also do a pull-aside meeting with Canada and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, according to government sources.

G20 Summit in Delhi

The G20 Summit is being held in New Delhi on September 9-10. However, world leaders have started arriving on Friday (September 8) for the summit. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi is the culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies throughout the year.

Background of G20

The G20 was formed IN 1999 to maintain global financial stability and included middle-income countries. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022 and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in over 60 cities across the country.

A G20 Leader's declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit. It will state Leader's commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon in the meetings. The next G20 presidency will be with Brazil in 2024.

