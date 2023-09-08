G20 Summit Delhi LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Hold Over 15 Bilateral Meetings With World Leaders, India Welcomes Delegates (WATCH)

PM Modi To Hold Over 15 Bilateral Meetings With World Leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders. On 8th September, PM will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Mauritius, Bangladesh and USA. On 9th September, in addition to the G20 meetings, PM will hold bilateral meetings with the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy and on 10th September, PM will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will do a pull-aside meeting with Canada and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria: Sources
Spain President Pedro Sanchez To Skip Event After Testing Covid Positive
Spain's President Pedro Sanchez on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 and will skip the G20 Summit scheduled to take place in India. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sanchez said, "This afternoon I have tested positive for COVID and will not be able to travel to New Delhi for the G20 Summit. I feel fine. Spain at the G20 Summit will be represented by the First Vice President Nadia Calvino and Minister of Economic Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation, he added. Sanchez is the third world leader to have pulled out of the G20 Summit."
Argentina President Alberto Fernandez arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit
Argentina President Alberto Fernandez arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit. He was received by MoS for Steel and Rural Development, Faggan Singh Kulaste.
Heads Of Delegations Continue To Arrive In New Delhi, India Welcomes World Leaders (WATCH)
Heads of delegations continue to arrive in New Delhi for the G20 Summit. The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.
Formed in 1999, the G20 was formed to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across India.
A G20 Leader's declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leader's commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings. The next G20 presidency is going to be taken over by Brazil in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025.
