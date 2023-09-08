G20 Summit Delhi LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Hold Over 15 Bilateral Meetings With World Leaders, India Welcomes Delegates (WATCH)

Heads Of Delegations Continue To Arrive In New Delhi, India Welcomes World Leaders (WATCH)

Heads of delegations continue to arrive in New Delhi for the G20 Summit. The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

Formed in 1999, the G20 was formed to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across India.

A G20 Leader's declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leader's commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings. The next G20 presidency is going to be taken over by Brazil in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025.

