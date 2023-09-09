G20 Summit 2023: Amid High Alert, Delhi Police Receives Hoax Bomb Call Near Jama Masjid

ANI

Amid the heightened security in the national capital for the G20 Summit, Delhi Police received a call in connection to a bomb found in the area of Jama Masjid on Friday.

Upon receiving the information, the local police, along with the dog squad and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), reached the spot.

After further investigation, the police found that nothing was suspicious. A child saw an abandoned bag and informed the police, claiming that it may contain a bomb.

High alert

Notably, Delhi Police is on high alert, and any kind of disobedience of the law by citizens is expected to be addressed with strict action.

India's elite National Security Guard's four-legged K9 sniffer dog squad members with the force's bomb disposal units are part of intensified security arrangements among other security establishments deployed at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

Indian Army bomb disposal squads

The Indian Army bomb disposal squads are manned by personnel from a corps of engineers who have expertise in dealing with explosives.

The counter-drone systems are also part of the Indian Army security teams deployed for the summit.

In view of the upcoming G-20 Summit, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for guiding commuters during the G-20 Summit. Alternative routes and modes of transport have been suggested for seamless connectivity throughout Delhi.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union.

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year with the themeOne Earth, One Family, One Future. India is hosting the G20 Summit in New Delhi today (September 9) and tomorrow (September 10) at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragatai Maidan.

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among the key leaders who are in the national capital to attend the G20 conclave.

(With inputs from ANI)