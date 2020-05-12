From travelling light to maintaining social distancing: Dos and don'ts while travelling in special passenger trains

Things to keep in mind while travelling in these special operation trains:

#1 Passengers should wear face cover and maintain social distancing at all times

#2 Download and use the Aarogya Setu app

#3 Make sure you travel light since there will no luggage carriers at the station

#4 Reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening

#5 Make sure you keep your personal belongings in check, especially your ticket

#6 No blankets will be provided inside the passenger trains

#7 While dry, ready-to-eat food and bottled water will be provided on demand inside the trains, it is advisable to carry your own food and water bottles

#8 Online cancellation can be done only 24 hours prior to the scheduled departure of the passenger train. Cancellation charge is 50% of the fare.