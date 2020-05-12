From travelling light to maintaining social distancing: Dos and don'ts while travelling in special passenger trains

Indian Railways on Sunday decided to restart passenger train operations from May 12, said the Ministry of Railways.
The Ministry said that initially with 15 pairs of trains, these passenger trains will run as special trains from New Delhi Station and connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.
Booking for reservation in these trains opened from 4pm on Monday and are only available through the IRCTC website, said the Ministry.
Things to keep in mind while travelling in these special operation trains:
#1 Passengers should wear face cover and maintain social distancing at all times
#2 Download and use the Aarogya Setu app
#3 Make sure you travel light since there will no luggage carriers at the station
#4 Reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening
#5 Make sure you keep your personal belongings in check, especially your ticket
#6 No blankets will be provided inside the passenger trains
#7 While dry, ready-to-eat food and bottled water will be provided on demand inside the trains, it is advisable to carry your own food and water bottles
#8 Online cancellation can be done only 24 hours prior to the scheduled departure of the passenger train. Cancellation charge is 50% of the fare.
