From states with love: What every CM said to PM Modi summarised in one line each!

Economic activities should be allowed to resume in all parts of Delhi except containment zones, said Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal

State governments should get the right to take decisions on handling of economic activities, and the responsibility to declare red, green and orange zones in their states, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel

Don't resume the passenger train services, urged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Extend lockdown with a carefully crafted strategy, backed by fiscal and economic empowerment of the states, suggested Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh

Don't permit train service up to May 31 in Tamil Nadu and don't begin regular air services till May 31, said Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb sought GST collection from the Centre and urged the Prime Minister to connect the north east corridor by road to Bangladesh to accelerate trade.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke about stigma associated with coronavirus and appealed to Centre to take another look at the current containment strategy and shift towards preparing people to live with the virus.

Facilitate investments in the Northeast and provide TrueNat machines for quick COVID-19 testing, urged Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren sought financial help for the state.

If lockdown is extended, farming sector and economic activites sould get relaxations, said Sikkim's Prem Singh Tamang

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma batted for continuation of travel restrictions, as well as urging the Centre to allow states to define zones and containment areas.

All international travel should be held off until the end of may said Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa