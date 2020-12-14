From sporting an Ertugrul beard to cocking an assault rifle, 5 PM Modi pictures which left netizens in awe in 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's looks are always the subject to discussion on social media and otherwise.

From sporting his well-maintained Ertugrul beard at the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony to donning an Army headgear during his Jaisalmer visit to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers, PM Modi's styling in 2020 was impeccable.

Here are PM Modi's five pictures which left netizens in awe in 2020:

1. Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony:

PM Modi was dressed in traditional attire (dhoti and kurta) with shades of saffron and a mandatory face mask. However, his beard became the biggest talking point. The fashion police decided to decode the Prime Minister’s look and went on to compare it with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Ertugrul.