From sporting an Ertugrul beard to cocking an assault rifle, 5 PM Modi pictures which left netizens in awe in 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's looks are always the subject to discussion on social media and otherwise.
From sporting his well-maintained Ertugrul beard at the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony to donning an Army headgear during his Jaisalmer visit to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers, PM Modi's styling in 2020 was impeccable.
Here are PM Modi's five pictures which left netizens in awe in 2020:
1. Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony:
PM Modi was dressed in traditional attire (dhoti and kurta) with shades of saffron and a mandatory face mask. However, his beard became the biggest talking point. The fashion police decided to decode the Prime Minister’s look and went on to compare it with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Ertugrul.
2. Independence Day 2020:
PM Modi wore a traditional kurta and churidar on the 74th Independence Day. However, what caught everyone's attention was his headgear. He had donned an orange and yellow safa (Rajasthani headgear) with a long trail and teamed it with a white and orange stole.
3. PM Modi's Leh visit:
Amid the border tensions with China, PM Modi surprised everyone with his visit to Nimoo, at 11,000 ft on the banks of Indus river, in Ladakh. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane. During his visit, PM Modi interacted with soldiers of the Indian Army, Air Force and the ITBP.
4. PM Modi cocks an assault rifle:
Inaugurating the 11th edition of DefExpo in Lucknow, PM Modi was seen testing his shooting skills in a virtual firing range. Photos and videos of PM Modi holding an assault rifle and taking aim went viral on social media. He was also accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
5. PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Jaisalmer:
Continuing the tradition of spending Diwali with soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the festival with the jawans in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. He also took a ride on the tank and addressed the troops at the Longewala border. Modi was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Rakesh Asthana and Army Chief MM Naravane.
Bonus Pictures: