'Why is he sporting an Ertugrul beard?': PM Modi's new look gets epic reactions on Twitter

The date August 5 will go down in history as a momentous occasion, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya to set the construction of the grand Ram temple in motion, a reality that was the political and socio-religious dream of not just the BJP, but a vast section of Indians.
Dressed in traditional attire (dhoti and kurta) with shades of saffron and a mandatory face mask, the Prime Minister proceeded for the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony after offering prayers at the 10th century Hanuman Garhi temple, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
However, it was his ‘caveman’ appearance with long hair and an overgrown beard that led Twitter having a field day.
The fashion police decided to decode the Prime Minister’s look and even went on to compare it with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Ertugrul.
Here are some epic reactions.
At the 'bhumi pujan' site, PM Modi sat with Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, maintaining adequate social distancing, amid chants of Sanskrit shlokas.
With soil and water from across the country and a silver brick weighing around 40 kg, the 'bhumi pujan' was an elaborate affair.
The guest list, including religious leaders who formed part of the movement that started in the 1980s, was restricted to 175 in view of the COVID-19 crisis.
Slogans of “Bharat Mataki Jai” and “Har Har Mahadev” went up as the ritual ended and PM Modi laid the foundation of the temple
The town, festooned with marigold flowers and yellow and saffron flags, celebrated the beginning of the construction of a grand Ram temple.
