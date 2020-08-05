'Why is he sporting an Ertugrul beard?': PM Modi's new look gets epic reactions on Twitter

The date August 5 will go down in history as a momentous occasion, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya to set the construction of the grand Ram temple in motion, a reality that was the political and socio-religious dream of not just the BJP, but a vast section of Indians.

Dressed in traditional attire (dhoti and kurta) with shades of saffron and a mandatory face mask, the Prime Minister proceeded for the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony after offering prayers at the 10th century Hanuman Garhi temple, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

However, it was his ‘caveman’ appearance with long hair and an overgrown beard that led Twitter having a field day.