'Imagine Taliban celebrating destruction of Bamiyan Buddhas': These Twitter users are really upset about Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan

The Ram Temple is all set to become a reality, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelling to Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone. But even as thousands rejoiced, hailing this "historic day', others still were critical. Even as "Ayodhya' and "Ram Mandir" trended on Twitter, hashtags such as "Return Babri Land to Muslims" and "Land Of Ravanan" were also occupying places of honour among the Twitter trends.
If we look further, there seems to be several types types of accounts or people who have taken up these hashtags. While some are merely piggybacking on a trend, others seem to be taking on Lord Ram rather than the temple itself with their praise of Raavaan. Incidentally, the legendary King of Lanka is also worshiped by many in the country.
Many have called this a "dark day" citing the demolition of the Babri Masjid, the 2019 Supreme Court verdict and more. "August 5 marks the depravity of the Modi regime and the immorality of a populace that has normalized the naked hatred being disseminated in India particularly during a devastating pandemic," tweeted journalist Rana Ayub citing an opinion piece. She also tweeted about "our collective shame".
"India is now centred around majoritarianism, suppression of rights & voodoo economics. This way, we will never become a developed country. But do we even want to?" wondered Congress leader Srivatsa.
Many others have expressed similar sentiments, with one user drawing a parallel with the Taliban celebrating the demolition of the Bamiyan Buddha statues of Afghanistan.
Take a look at some of the posts:
