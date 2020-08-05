'Imagine Taliban celebrating destruction of Bamiyan Buddhas': These Twitter users are really upset about Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan

The Ram Temple is all set to become a reality, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelling to Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone. But even as thousands rejoiced, hailing this "historic day', others still were critical. Even as "Ayodhya' and "Ram Mandir" trended on Twitter, hashtags such as "Return Babri Land to Muslims" and "Land Of Ravanan" were also occupying places of honour among the Twitter trends.

If we look further, there seems to be several types types of accounts or people who have taken up these hashtags. While some are merely piggybacking on a trend, others seem to be taking on Lord Ram rather than the temple itself with their praise of Raavaan. Incidentally, the legendary King of Lanka is also worshiped by many in the country.