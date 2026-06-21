From Siachen Glacier To Seas: Armed Forces Observe International Yoga Day Across India | Video | X / @adgpi

New Delhi: From the icy heights of Siachen Glacier to the vast Rann of Kutch, and from the hills of the northeast to naval platforms at sea, the armed forces observed the International Day of Yoga across the country, reaffirming their commitment to physical fitness and mental resilience.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the celebrations in Shillong, as he, accompanied by IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and other air warriors, took part in a yoga session hosted by the Eastern Air Command.

"Celebrating the International Yoga Day at Eastern Air Command in Shillong. I urge everyone to make Yoga an integral part of their lives," he said in a post on X and also shared a video of the session.

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Chief of Defence Staff Gen NS Raja Subramani led the Yoga Day celebrations organised by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi fronted the celebrations with troops in Tezpur, Assam.

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"His participation alongside soldiers in the Eastern theatre symbolised the Army's continued emphasis on fitness, resilience and operational readiness in all terrains and conditions," a senior official said.

This year marks the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) with the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', which emphasises the importance of yoga for all ages.

"From the icy heights of Siachen Glacier to the southern tip at Kanyakumari; from the land of the rising sun in the northeast to the vast expanse of the Rann of Kutch, soldiers performed yoga in diverse and challenging terrains, reaffirming their commitment to physical fitness, mental well-being and holistic health," the Army said in a post on X.

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The celebrations reflected the Indian Army's ethos of discipline, resilience and wellness, while reinforcing yoga's role in promoting a healthy lifestyle and enhancing operational effectiveness.

In the national capital, the Indian Army hosted the event at the Cariappa Parade Ground at Delhi Cantonment.

Army jawans and others, positioned in a huge grid formation, stretched their arms and legs to perform various 'asanas'.

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Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth participated in the yoga session at the Cariappa Parade Ground with over 3,500 enthusiastic participants, including several personnel and their family members, veterans, women, children, NCC cadets and many civilians, officials said.

Defence attaches from more than 17 countries also joined the event, reflecting the global significance of yoga and its growing acceptance as a path to health, harmony and well-being, the Army official said.

Yoga sessions were also held in desert terrain, coastal areas, islands and field formations, reflecting the unifying spirit of yoga.

Yoga events were held at various Army commands -- Northern, Western, Eastern, Southern, Central and South Western.

Naval platforms and Indian Coast Guard's ships at sea and at harbour also took part in the celebrations.

The day holds special significance for the naval force as three indigenous frontline ships, including stealth frigate 'Dunagiri', got commissioned into the Navy in Kolkata on Sunday.

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From the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), its personnel onboard vessels 'Varad', 'Samudra Pratap', 'Sarthak', 'Arush', 'C-445', 'C-161' and 'C-156' took part in yoga sessions, a senior official of the ICG said.

"In a remarkable display of unity and commitment to wellness, coordinated yoga sessions were conducted across various ICG ships and establishments spanning the nation's extensive coastline and island territories," the official said.

The central event was held at the Coast Guard Complex in Noida in association with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

The programme was graced by ICG's Director General, Paramesh Sivamani, who addressed over 1,000 ICG personnel and their family members, the official said.

All military commands of the three Services -- the Army, Navy and the Air Force -- have been gearing up for this annual event, which seeks to promote physical fitness, mental resilience and holistic well-being.

Many Army commands have also held yoga sessions ahead of the International Yoga Day.

"Yoga's Calm, Soldier's Strength #Yoga nurtures physical vitality, sharpens mental focus and fosters inner balance, empowering individuals to lead healthier, more disciplined and resilient lives while cultivating harmony of body, mind and spirit," Lucknow-based Central Command posted on X earlier.

The Indian Air Force too organised a host of events spanning its multiple commands, from the Western Air Command in Delhi to Southern Air Command in Thiruvananthapuram.

The IAF will commemorate IDY by "organising yoga sessions across the length and breadth of the country, spanning diverse terrains and regions -- from the high-altitude mountains of Leh in the north to beaches of Car Nicobar in the south and from the eastern frontiers of Tawang to the sacred city of Dwarka in the west", officials had said ahead of the IDY.

Rooted in India's timeless wisdom, Yoga nurtures strength, balance and inner harmony, enabling individuals to lead healthier, more active and fulfilling lives at every age, military officials said.

Yoga helps in building a healthier, stronger and more resilient future, they said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)