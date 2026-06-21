'June 21 Marks Longest Day On Earth': PM Narendra Modi On International Yoga Day 2026

PM Modi On International Yoga Day 2026 |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national observance of the 12th International Day of Yoga at Red Road in Kolkata. Today, the 12th edition of International Yoga Day is being observed across the country and around the world under the theme of 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing.' During the event, PM Modi addressed the nation and highlighted the role of yoga in our lives. He also emphasised how the date, which marks the Summer Solstice and the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, has evolved into a global celebration of health, harmony, and well-being through yoga.

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PM Modi led International Yoga Day at Red Road

Prime Minister Modi led International Yoga Day 2026 in the early morning on Sunday at Red Road in Kolkata, West Bengal. Speaking during the nationwide celebrations, Modi noted that June 21 holds special significance because it is the longest day of the year for many parts of the world. He said that over the years, the date has also become the largest community celebration day, thanks to the growing popularity of yoga across continents.

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PM Modi on Summer Solstice

Addressing the public during the International Yoga Day event at Red Road in Kolkata, the PM said, "The day of June 21 is the longest day of the year on Earth."

He further said, "June 21 marks the longest day on Earth; it has now become the largest community celebration day because of yoga."

He also underlined yoga's role in promoting healthy lifestyles at a time when the world faces rising stress levels and lifestyle-related health challenges. He said yoga offers a simple yet effective path towards physical fitness, mental clarity, and emotional well-being.

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Yoga was first observed in 2015

International Yoga Day was first observed in 2015 after the United Nations adopted India's proposal to dedicate June 21 to yoga. Since then, participation has expanded dramatically, with mass yoga sessions being organised in cities, towns, schools, community centres, and public spaces around the world.

Summer Solstice

The summer solstice occurs when the Earth’s axial tilt is most inclined towards the Sun, positioning the Sun directly over the Tropic of Cancer. This results in the longest period of daylight in the Northern Hemisphere. In 2026, the summer solstice falls on June 21.

During this time, countries like India, the U.S., and much of Europe experience the highest number of sunlight hours. After this day, daylight hours gradually begin to shorten until the winter solstice in December