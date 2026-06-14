When Is International Yoga Day 2026? Know Date, Origin And Why It Is Celebrated In The World

International Day of Yoga | Pixabay

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness of the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of practicing yoga. In 2026, it will be observed on Sunday, June 21, as millions of people across the globe come together to practice yoga and promote physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. The annual observance highlights the importance of yoga as a holistic approach to health and a means of achieving harmony between the mind and body.

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Date And History

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21, which is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and holds special significance in many cultures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea of a day dedicated to yoga. He proposed the idea during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014.

The proposal received overwhelming support from UN member states, and on December 11, 2014, the United Nations officially proclaimed June 21 as International Day of Yoga. The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015, with participation from countries around the world.

Why Is International Yoga Day Celebrated?

International Yoga Day or World Yoga Day aims to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles. The roots of the day date back to ancient times in India, over 5,000 years ago. Yoga combines physical postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and mindfulness practices.

Regular yoga practice is known to improve flexibility, strength, balance, and posture while also reducing stress and anxiety. It promotes mental clarity, emotional well-being, and overall wellness.

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Significance

Today, International Yoga Day is observed in more than 190 countries. Governments, educational institutions, yoga organisations, and community groups organise mass yoga sessions, workshops, and awareness campaigns to mark the occasion.