International Yoga Day 2026: Over 10k People Perform Bhramari Pranayama for 3 Minutes Together In Indore, Set World Record |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Indore on Sunday, with thousands of yoga practitioners gathering at Gopur Square to take part in a grand yoga programme.

The event promoted the message of healthy living through yoga and pranayama.

Organised under the Indore Municipal Corporation’s Yogmitra Campaign, the programme was attended by Tribal Affairs Minister Durgadas Uikey, Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and several public representatives and dignitaries. This year’s International Yoga Day theme was ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing.’

The main event began at 6 am with devotional and colourful yoga performances by various organisations from across the city.

Participants then performed yoga asanas and breathing exercises as part of the Common Yoga Protocol. The session was led by yoga trainer Rakesh Choudhary and Indore’s daughter and Mrs India 2023, Chetna Joshi.

The highlight of the programme was a mass Bhramari Pranayama session, where more than 10,000 participants performed the breathing exercise together for over three minutes in an attempt to create a world record.

12वें अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर आयोजित “इंदौर करेगा योग” कार्यक्रम में आज गोपुर चौराहे पर हजारों इंदौरवासियों ने एक साथ योग कर स्वस्थ जीवन और सामूहिक जनभागीदारी का अद्भुत संदेश दिया।



इस ऐतिहासिक अवसर पर इंदौर ने सर्वाधिक लोगों द्वारा एक साथ भ्रामरी प्राणायाम करने का… pic.twitter.com/uFLei1S8dS — Pushyamitra Bhargav (@advpushyamitra) June 21, 2026

The event witnessed participation from over 70 yoga institutions, sports organisations, more than 150 social groups and people from different sections of society.

During the programme, senior yoga gurus, yoga players and promoters who have made significant contributions to the field were honoured with the ‘Yoga Alankaran’ award.

The official website of the Yogmitra Campaign was also launched. The portal will provide information about all Yogmitra yoga centres and yoga-related activities across the city on a single platform.

Presidents Murmu performs Yoga in Jabalpur

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Across Madhya Pradesh, International Yoga Day was marked with large-scale events. In Jabalpur, President Droupadi Murmu led the state’s main Yoga Day programme, joined by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Governor Mangubhai Patel and thousands of participants, highlighting the growing popularity of yoga across the state.