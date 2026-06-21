International Yoga Day 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Leads MP’s Main Yoga Day Event In Jabalpur; Governor Mangubhai Patel, CM Mohan Yadav Joins 5k Participants -- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The state-level 12th International Yoga Day programme was held in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Sunday, where President Droupadi Murmu performed yoga along with thousands of participants at Garrison Ground.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, Governor Mangubhai Patel and several BJP leaders also took part in the event. Around 5,000 people, including youth, children, women and students, participated in the mass yoga session.
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A major attraction of the celebrations was a unique Water Mallakhamb performance held on the waters of the Narmada River. Athletes showcased a combination of yoga, balance, strength and courage on a specially built floating platform, drawing applause from spectators.
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Four-year-old participant Ojasvi Motha also impressed the audience by performing yoga and Mallakhamb postures.
Let's make Yoga part of daily life: CM Yadav
On the occasion Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav said, "India has gifted the world the invaluable boon of yoga for the welfare of humanity...Yoga is that priceless heritage of India's ancient rishi tradition, which paves the way for a healthy, prosperous, and self-confident life along with the balance of body, mind, and soul. Let us all make yoga a part of our daily routine and become participants in building a healthy and developed India."
Mallakhamb - A part of India's cultural heritage
Mallakhamb coach Vinod Motha said that both yoga and Mallakhamb are valuable parts of India's cultural heritage. He explained that Water Mallakhamb is especially challenging because even a drop of water can affect a player's grip on the pole.
According to him, athletes are first trained in swimming before they are allowed to perform Water Mallakhamb. A special platform made of 18 sheets was prepared for the event, capable of carrying heavy weight while floating on the river.
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During the programme, participants performed several impressive formations, including Nataraj, Aeroplane, Bajrang Pakad, Minar, Hand Balance and Front Somersault. Despite the challenges of maintaining balance on water, the athletes delivered an excellent performance.
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Participant Subrat Malik said performing Mallakhamb in water is much more difficult than on land because maintaining grip and balance is crucial. Shivangi Gupta, who experienced Water Mallakhamb for the first time, said the event helped her understand the challenges of combining water and Mallakhamb.
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Another participant, Babul Singh, said Mallakhamb is an ancient sport and the state sport of Madhya Pradesh. He urged the government to provide more support and opportunities to talented players and coaches.
Water Mallakhamb becomes special highlights
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The Water Mallakhamb performance on the Narmada not only highlighted adventure and skill but also showcased the rich tradition of yoga and India's ancient sporting heritage on the occasion of International Yoga Day.