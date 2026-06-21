International Yoga Day 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Leads MP’s Main Yoga Day Event In Jabalpur; Governor Mangubhai Patel, CM Mohan Yadav Joins 5k Participants -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The state-level 12th International Yoga Day programme was held in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Sunday, where President Droupadi Murmu performed yoga along with thousands of participants at Garrison Ground.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, Governor Mangubhai Patel and several BJP leaders also took part in the event. Around 5,000 people, including youth, children, women and students, participated in the mass yoga session.

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A major attraction of the celebrations was a unique Water Mallakhamb performance held on the waters of the Narmada River. Athletes showcased a combination of yoga, balance, strength and courage on a specially built floating platform, drawing applause from spectators.

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Watch | Madhya Pradesh: President Droupadi Murmu performs yoga on the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" in Jabalpur, along with Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav.@rashtrapatibhvn | @DrMohanYadav51 | #DroupadiMurmu |… pic.twitter.com/AzanP8Dc1X — United News of India (@uniindianews) June 21, 2026

Four-year-old participant Ojasvi Motha also impressed the audience by performing yoga and Mallakhamb postures.

Let's make Yoga part of daily life: CM Yadav

On the occasion Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav said, "India has gifted the world the invaluable boon of yoga for the welfare of humanity...Yoga is that priceless heritage of India's ancient rishi tradition, which paves the way for a healthy, prosperous, and self-confident life along with the balance of body, mind, and soul. Let us all make yoga a part of our daily routine and become participants in building a healthy and developed India."

योग के रूप में भारत ने विश्व को मानवता के कल्याण का अमूल्य उपहार प्रदान किया है...



12वें अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर आज आदरणीय राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु जी के मुख्य आतिथ्य एवं माननीय राज्यपाल श्री मंगुभाई पटेल जी की गरिमामयी उपस्थिति में जबलपुर में आयोजित राज्य… pic.twitter.com/kxq09hnNro — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) June 21, 2026

Mallakhamb - A part of India's cultural heritage

Mallakhamb coach Vinod Motha said that both yoga and Mallakhamb are valuable parts of India's cultural heritage. He explained that Water Mallakhamb is especially challenging because even a drop of water can affect a player's grip on the pole.

According to him, athletes are first trained in swimming before they are allowed to perform Water Mallakhamb. A special platform made of 18 sheets was prepared for the event, capable of carrying heavy weight while floating on the river.

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Read Also PM Modi Leads International Yoga Day 2026 Celebrations In West Bengal, Calls Yoga A Way Of Life

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: President Droupadi Murmu and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav take part in International Yoga Day celebration in Jabalpur. #InternationalYogaDay



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/798b1dtm9H — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2026

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During the programme, participants performed several impressive formations, including Nataraj, Aeroplane, Bajrang Pakad, Minar, Hand Balance and Front Somersault. Despite the challenges of maintaining balance on water, the athletes delivered an excellent performance.

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Participant Subrat Malik said performing Mallakhamb in water is much more difficult than on land because maintaining grip and balance is crucial. Shivangi Gupta, who experienced Water Mallakhamb for the first time, said the event helped her understand the challenges of combining water and Mallakhamb.

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Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and Governor Mangubhai C. Patel performed yoga on the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga pic.twitter.com/1c1k90PaL0 — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026

Another participant, Babul Singh, said Mallakhamb is an ancient sport and the state sport of Madhya Pradesh. He urged the government to provide more support and opportunities to talented players and coaches.

Water Mallakhamb becomes special highlights

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The Water Mallakhamb performance on the Narmada not only highlighted adventure and skill but also showcased the rich tradition of yoga and India's ancient sporting heritage on the occasion of International Yoga Day.