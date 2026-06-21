PM Modi Leads International Yoga Day 2026 Celebrations In West Bengal, Calls Yoga A Way Of Life

PM Modi Leads International Yoga Day 2026 |

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the International Yoga Day 2026 celebrations at Kolkata’s Red Road on Sunday morning, June 21, participating in a large-scale yoga session attended by thousands of enthusiasts. The event, held in Kolkata, brought together people from different age groups and backgrounds to mark the global observance dedicated to promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

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The celebration started at 6:30 am when he reached the venue from Lok Bhawan (formerly Raj Bhawan), where he spent the night. He was accompanied by Governor R. N. Ravi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Ayush Prataprao Jadhav, and other senior dignitaries.

PM Modi leads yoga in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the yoga event under the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’ in Kolkata. During the inaugural programme, he said, “Yoga is not just for a better personal life but for the world’s future.” The PM performed various yoga asanas, including aerial yoga, alongside participants and emphasised the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted yoga’s role in fostering holistic health and improving overall quality of life. He also noted that yoga has evolved into a global movement, transcending geographical and cultural boundaries.

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Read Also PM Modi Participates In International Yoga Day Celebrations In Kolkata | Videos

PM shares glimpses of Yoga Day in Kolkata on X

PM Modi shared some pictures of the Yoga Day celebrations on X and wrote, “An exceptional Yoga Day programme was held at Kolkata’s Red Road this morning, in which people from all walks of life participated, giving an important message on the vitality of yoga in everyone’s lives. This time, the theme was ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, which emphasised the importance of yoga at all ages to remain fit and healthy.”

During the celebration, Suvendu Adhikari said that this was the first time International Yoga Day had been celebrated on such a large scale in Bengal.