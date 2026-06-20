Yoga Philosophy Meets Governance: Madhya Pradesh To Host Grand International Yoga Day Event With President Murmu As Chief Guest | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Samatvam Yoga Uchyate’ — balance itself is called Yoga. The timeless wisdom of India has always offered humanity pathways to balance, well-being, and inner harmony.

In the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna’s profound message serves as a guiding principle for achieving equilibrium in life, while Maharishi Patanjali, through the Yoga Sutra, Yogashchitta Vritti Nirodhah, illuminated the path to physical health, mental clarity and spiritual fulfilment.

This eternal Yoga tradition of India forms the foundation for holistic well-being, nurturing balance and prosperity at the levels of body, mind and soul.

Developed centuries ago by our revered sages and seers, Yoga has transcended geographical and cultural boundaries to become a universal way of life.

I am pleased to share that on this year’s International Day of Yoga, a special celebration will be held on the sacred land of Madhya Pradesh, with the Hon’ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu, attending as the Chief Guest. Her presence is a matter of great pride for the people of Madhya Pradesh.

It is indeed a fortunate opportunity for our state to play a significant role in this global movement promoting Yoga.

Regular Yoga activities are being conducted at more than 800 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Health and Wellness Centres and various healthcare institutions across the state.

Trained Yoga instructors are guiding citizens through Yoga sessions, even in small community groups. Yoga is a practical expression of the philosophy of ‘One Earth, One Health’.