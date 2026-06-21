PM Narendra Modi Dons Saffron Scarf In Simple And Relaxed All-White Look At Grand International Yoga Day Event In Kolkata |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraced comfort and simplicity as he led the grand International Yoga Day 2026 celebrations in Kolkata on Sunday morning. Staying true to the spirit of yoga and mindful living, the Prime Minister opted for a relaxed all-white ensemble that perfectly reflected the essence of the occasion.

For the mega event at Kolkata's historic Red Road, PM Modi wore a crisp half-sleeved collared shirt paired with relaxed white trousers. He completed the look with sleek black sunglasses, adding a touch of understated sophistication. However, the standout element of his attire was a saffron shoulder scarf intricately adorned with mandala and floral motifs. The vibrant scarf lent a traditional and spiritual touch to his otherwise minimalist look and quickly caught the attention of attendees and netizens alike.

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The Prime Minister joined thousands of participants for the mass yoga session and was seen actively engaging with the crowd. During the Common Yoga Protocol session, he even helped some participants correct their postures, highlighting his continued commitment to promoting yoga as a way of life.

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The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga is being observed across India and in several countries worldwide under the theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing.' The theme underscores the importance of yoga in encouraging healthy, active and fulfilling lives across all age groups.

With populations across the globe witnessing a rise in lifestyle-related ailments and age-related health concerns, this year's theme shifts the focus from merely increasing lifespan to improving health span and overall well-being. Through his participation in Kolkata's celebrations, PM Modi once again reinforced yoga's role as a holistic practice that nurtures both physical and mental health.