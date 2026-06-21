Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar's Yoga Poses Go Viral On International Yoga Day, Internet Says ‘You’ve Even Left The Yoga Teacher Behind’ | Watch

Patna: International Yoga Day was celebrated across Bihar on Sunday with large-scale events, yoga camps and public participation, but it was Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar's yoga performance at a state-level programme in Patna that ended up becoming one of the most talked-about moments of the day on social media.

कौन है वे लोग जो कहे रहे थे निशांत कुमार का खुद का स्वास्थ्य ठीक नहीं,



देखिए निशांत कुमार ने आज के दिन का सबसे बेहतरीन योग किया है



Happy yoga day pic.twitter.com/nZgYPxTFDZ — 🏅Anwar Ali (@Anwarali_0A) June 21, 2026

Videos from the event, held at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Kankarbagh, quickly spread across X, Facebook and WhatsApp, drawing thousands of reactions, comments and memes from users.

The programme was organised as part of the state's official International Yoga Day celebrations under this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."

Chief Minister, Health Minister Join Mass Yoga Session

The grand yoga camp was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Health Minister Nishant Kumar, who joined participants on yoga mats and performed various breathing exercises and yoga postures.

The leaders were seen practicing Anulom-Vilom, Kapalbhati, Bhramari Pranayama and Surya Namaskar along with instructors and participants gathered at the venue.

While the event was intended to promote fitness and wellness, clips showing Nishant Kumar attempting some of the yoga postures soon caught the attention of social media users.

एक और कार्टून आ गया नशेड़ी गंजेड़ी नीतीश कुमार के बेटे बिहार के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री इनको तो खुद इलाज की जरूरत है ग्लूकोज बोतल की जरूरत है योग करते-करते चक्कर खाकर ना गिर जाए 😂😂😂 — 𝓛𝓮𝓮𝓷𝓪 𝓼𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓶 ❤( कांग्रेस पार्टी समर्थन🤚) (@sharma_lee18164) June 21, 2026

Videos trigger social media buzz

Within hours, several videos from the event began circulating online. Supporters praised the minister for participating enthusiastically, while others responded with humour and satire.

One user wrote on X, "Who were those people saying Nishant Kumar's health is not good? Look, he performed the best yoga today. Happy Yoga Day."

जिनका खुद ही स्वास्थ्य ठीक नहीं है वह अभी योगा कर रहे हैं चलिए कोई तो कोशिश कर रहा है — Chaudhari Jii (@Chaudhari_jii) June 21, 2026

Some users joked that the minister had "left the yoga teacher behind," while others posted humorous observations about his movements during the session.

Several comments also poked fun at the minister's performance, turning the videos into meme material throughout the day.

Yr तो योगा टीचर को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया है — Zeeshan waris (@Zeeshan75460423) June 21, 2026

Praising the minister's enthusiasm, a user commented, "You've even left the yoga teacher behind."

Another uses said, "Look closely, this is exactly what the yoga teacher is trying to explain." (Gaur se dekhiye, yoga teacher bhi shayad yehi samjha rahe hain)

A separate comment read, "There is still some flexibility left in his body." (Lagta hai body mein abhi bhi thodi flexibility baaki hai.)

Another commented, "It seems like Netaji from 1925 is taking off in a plane right there on his feet!"

Another user said, "Here comes another cartoon. Nitish Kumar's son, the Bihar Health Minister, seems to need treatment himself and perhaps even a glucose drip. Hope he doesn't get dizzy and fall while doing yoga.":

The wide range of responses quickly transformed the Health Minister's Yoga Day appearance into one of the most discussed moments from the state's celebrations.

Health Minister pushes for Yoga in schools

After the programme, Nishant Kumar extended greetings to citizens on International Yoga Day and called for greater integration of yoga into the education system.

"I extend my best wishes to all countrymen on International Yoga Day. I have requested the Chief Minister to include yoga in the school curriculum. We will make it an optional subject. Students can practice yoga if they wish, and there will be no examination for it," he said.

The minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts for securing international recognition for Yoga Day and noted that the United Nations had declared June 21 as International Yoga Day following India's proposal.

He also urged the central government to consider introducing yoga as part of school education across the country, saying it would contribute to students' physical and mental well-being and support their overall development