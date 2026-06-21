From Shilpa Shetty To Akshay Kumar: Bollywood Stars Mark International Yoga Day 2026 On June 21

From Shilpa Shetty To Akshay Kumar: Bollywood Stars Mark International Yoga Day |

International Yoga Day has been organised in India and across the world on Sunday, June 21. To observe the 12th edition of International Yoga Day, celebrities including Neeraj Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and more have joined millions of people across the globe in celebrating the day, sharing inspiring messages and glimpses of their yoga routines on social media. From fitness enthusiasts to wellness advocates, several stars highlighted the importance of yoga in maintaining physical and mental well-being.

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Shilpa Shetty performs yoga with Neeraj Chopra

Fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty, widely known for promoting fitness and healthy living, marked the occasion by encouraging her followers to incorporate yoga into their daily lives. Over the years, she has consistently advocated the benefits of yoga, emphasising its role in improving flexibility, strength, and mindfulness. Addressing the thousands of people who came to join the Yoga Day celebrations, the actress was seen performing yoga with javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in Gurugram.

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Talking to ANI, the actress said, "I want as many people as possible to adopt Yoga... Yoga keeps you so balanced and so focused... Without consistency and discipline, you cannot achieve anything in life... I feel very proud that Yoga belongs to India, and Western countries are adopting it... The Prime Minister has decided that he will give importance to Yoga, and the importance that is being given to Yoga today is because of him..."

Akshay Kumar attended the Yoga Day event in Delhi

Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar, who is known for his disciplined lifestyle and hardcore fitness, celebrated Yoga Day under the theme of 'Yoga For Healthy Ageing'. Akshay Kumar attended the Yoga Day event in Delhi. He was seen performing yoga with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a mass yoga session. The actor urged people to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

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Several other actors, influencers, and public figures from the film industry participated in the celebrations by posting photos and videos of yoga sessions. Many highlighted how yoga helps reduce stress, improve concentration, and foster a sense of inner peace amid busy schedules