International Yoga Day 2026: Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar & Other Bollywood Actors Who Swear By Yoga

By: Aanchal C | June 16, 2026
Yoga has become a way of life for many Bollywood celebrities, going far beyond just a fitness trend
As International Yoga Day approaches on June 21, 2026, here’s how some of the industry’s biggest stars incorporate yoga into their routines and inspire millions:
Malaika Arora: A true yoga enthusiast, Malaika Arora often shares glimpses of her practice online, promoting mindfulness and flexibility. Her commitment to yoga, from advanced inversions to restorative poses, has earned her the status of a wellness icon
Akshay Kumar: Famed for his disciplined routine and early starts, Akshay Kumar relies on yoga for physical health and inner calm. He credits meditation and consistent practice for his lasting fitness and mental focus
Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty is one of Bollywood’s foremost yoga advocates. She regularly posts tutorials, breathing exercises, and wellness advice, encouraging fans of all ages to adopt yoga into their lifestyles
Milind Soman: Milind Soman proves that age is just a number. He blends yoga with running and meditation, championing a holistic approach to fitness that focuses on both body and mind
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan has relied on yoga through various life stages, including pregnancy and postpartum recovery. Whether it’s power yoga or meditation, she says yoga helps her stay strong, balanced, and rejuvenated
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