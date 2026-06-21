Indian Navy Submariners Mark International Yoga Day 2026 With Underwater Session - VIDEO

The Indian Navy celebrated International Day of Yoga 2026 in a unique way by conducting an underwater yoga session at INS Satvahana, where 40 submariners performed synchronised yoga exercises beneath the water's surface.

The unusual demonstration showcased the physical and mental discipline required by naval personnel, drawing widespread attention online after videos of the event were shared on social media.

40 submariners perform yoga underwater

According to a post shared by INS Satvahana on X, the participating submariners executed a series of coordinated yoga postures underwater, displaying remarkable breath control, concentration and endurance.

The underwater session highlighted how yoga can be adapted to challenging environments while helping personnel strengthen focus, resilience and composure. Naval officials noted that such qualities are particularly valuable for those serving in demanding underwater operations.

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Videos from the event show submariners performing yoga poses, including bhujangasana, while maintaining synchronisation underwater.

Yoga training led by naval experts

The session was conducted by in-house Naval Yoga practitioners under the guidance of Lieutenant Commander Aarush Sharma. Through a combination of controlled breathing techniques, mindful movement and mental conditioning, participants experienced how yoga can support performance in high-pressure situations.

Officials said the initiative reflected the Navy's broader focus on holistic fitness and mental well-being among its personnel.

“The event stands as a testament to the Indian Navy’s commitment to promoting holistic well-being and embracing innovative approaches to fitness, while reinforcing the spirit of the International Day of Yoga – ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’,” the caption accompanying the video stated.

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How yoga benefits Naval personnel

Yoga has increasingly become part of wellness and fitness programmes across various armed forces because of its proven benefits for flexibility, balance, stress management and mental clarity. For submariners who often operate in confined environments and high-pressure conditions, practices that improve focus and emotional resilience can be particularly valuable.

The underwater session also demonstrated the importance of controlled breathing and calmness under challenging circumstances, both of which are critical skills in naval operations.

India celebrates 12th International Day of Yoga

The underwater event was one of many Yoga Day celebrations held across the country as India observed the 12th International Day of Yoga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined a large gathering on Kolkata's Red Road and highlighted yoga's growing global influence.

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Addressing participants, he said yoga has evolved into “the world’s largest community celebration” and emphasised this year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing.”

The Prime Minister also spoke about the long-term benefits of regular yoga practice, stating that people should aim to remain more flexible at 40 than they were at 20, and more energetic at 50 than they were at 30.

Yoga Day 2026 theme

The theme for International Day of Yoga 2026 focuses on the role of yoga in promoting healthy ageing and overall well-being. It highlights how regular practice can contribute to physical fitness, mental wellness, emotional strength and a better quality of life throughout different stages of life.