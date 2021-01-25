From 'scam-tainted' to 'extortionist', war of words continue between Suvendu Adhikari and Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: War of words continued between the new BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee. A day after TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee called BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari 'scam-tainted', Adhikari on Monday hit back at Abhishek saying that all the claims of Abhishek are manipulated.
Challenging the nephew of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu said by February 16 he will make ‘lotus bloom’ within the family of Abhishek Banerjee.
“Abhishek has been a scam tainted person since childhood. He claimed he has done an MBA from a university that doesn’t exist. Lotus had already bloomed in my family and by February 16 I will make lotus bloom at Abhishek’s residence,” added Suvendu.
Addressing Abhishek’s claim that Suvendu was seen in the sting video taking bribes, Suvendu said just because the rest of the leaders in the video didn’t defect so they are not scam tainted.
“There are several other leaders in the sting video. Just because Mukul Roy and I defected to the saffron camp so we are bad,” mentioned the newly defected leader.
Notably a Narada sting video was shot by Mathew Samuel where several heavyweight leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress were seen taking money.
Suvendu from a public meeting claimed that TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was behind the sting operation just to malign the leaders of the TMC.
“Today Abhishek is showing a letter written by Sarada scam kingpin Sudipto Sen, but the truth is it was forcibly written on December 1 so that they can hide their scams,” mentioned the former West Bengal Transport Minister.
It is pertinent to mention that a day before, Abhishek claimed that he will take revenge from the alleged 'traitors' if voted to power for the third time.
Incidentally, Mamata before coming to power in 2011 claimed that if voted to power she will curb the alleged 'violence' by the former Left Front Government.
